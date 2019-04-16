Student earns BusinessWomen scholarship

San Benito High School senior Shelby O’Neil was one of nine Bay Area high school students awarded an academic scholarship by the Professional BusinessWomen of California, according to a district announcement.

O’Neil and the other scholarship winners were selected from 108 applicants to receive funds that will help them earn college degrees and launch their careers.

They will be honored April 23 at the organization’s “Unstoppable” conference.

O’Neil recently announced that she will be attending Oregon State University to study environmental economics and policy. She is the founder of Jr. Ocean Guardians and the creator of the No Straw November movement to encourage sustainability practices.

Auction raises $68k for FFA

Students with the Hollister Future Farmers of America hosted their annual Ag Mechanics dinner and live auction March 30 at Bolado Park.

San Benito High School Ag Mechanics student projects—ranging from intricate wall art to flatbed trailers—were on display. The event was supervised by CTE teacher Joseph Martin.

“The students put lots of time, effort and thought into the quality of their projects,” according to staff.

When it was time for the auction, each student received 90 percent of the profit from the sale, and 10 percent went back to the Ag Mechanics program for supplies.

The silent auction was put on by the Ag Leadership class and the Hollister FFA Ag Boosters. Students and parents reached out to local businesses seeking donations for the silent auction, with all profits going to the FFA program.

Hollister FFA raised $68,000 in the auction that will benefit future events and an end of the year awards banquet in May.

BBQ fundraiser May 2

Tickets are available for the “Eddie Matthews Tri-Tip Drive Thru BBQ Dinner: Best Meal in Town,” which is scheduled for May 2.

The event is co-sponsored by the San Benito High School ASB and Hollister FFA, with the meals prepared by Hollister Ag Boosters.

Tickets, which can be purchased from any ASB or FFA member, are $10 and include a tri-tip meal with garlic bread and beans. Proceeds will go to Eddie Matthews and his family for medical bills and expenses.

Pick-up location is at San Benito High School’s Baler Alley, near the high school cafeteria between 4-7pm.

For more information, contact Becky Doty at [email protected] or (831) 801-3891 by April 22.

Heen earns Big West honors

San Benito High School alumna Callee Heen, a softball player at University of Hawaii, earned her second Big West Player of the Week award after leading the Rainbow Wahine to a series sweep at Cal Poly.

The first baseman/catcher batted a team-high .571 and led UH with 6 RBIs over three wins. Heen also walked five times—including three intentional walks—to finish the week with a .750 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

Overall, the Baler alum continues to lead UH with a .404 batting average (36-for-89), 11 home runs, 35 RBI and 21 walks.