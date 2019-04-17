Ruby Jamie

On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Ruby Jaime, passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Jaime Sr. and she will be forever remembered by her children Alice & Scott Steely, Vickie & Tim Towle, Helen & Russell Bustos, Ralph & Marcie Jaime, Kathy Jaime, Lucy Jaime, and Mary & Vince Ariz. Her 15 Grandchildren and 17 Great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Thursday, April 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Rudy Ruiz officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.grunnagle.com for condolences

