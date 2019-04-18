An ideal home venue

Pond, bocce ball court and more on 23 acres

Ever felt like waking up in the morning and hitting a zip line right outside your front door?

Then 4996 Airline Highway in Hollister should be right up your alley.

This four-bedroom, five-bath, 2,193-square-foot home sits on 23 acres that real estate agents say is ideal for corporate retreats, event venues, farming and more. The custom-made home, built in 2006, features mesquite doors, cabinets and furniture, hand-peeled lodgepole pine vigas, Pakistan Onyx floors, sinks, counters and copper kitchen counters.

The outdoor kitchen/entertaining area overlooks a three-acre pond. In addition to the zip line, the property features a paddleboat dock, bocce ball court and more.

4996 Airline Highway’s price was recently slashed by $400,000, and is now listed at $2.3 million. For information, visit tinyurl.com/yxasg3xo.