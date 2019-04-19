Hundreds of mostly men and boys donned pairs of red high-heeled shoes on San Benito Street April 13 in the 7th Annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes march to raise awareness about gender violence and help end sexual assault in San Benito County. The biggest contingent at this year’s community event included members of the San Benito High School Baler football team. Proceeds benefited Emmaus House Domestic Violence Shelter and Community Solutions. For more details, visit walkamilesanbenito.org.

Related