YMCA of San Benito to take part in Healthy Kids Day

All branches of the Central Coast YMCA will celebrate April 27 as Healthy Kid’ Day, the Y’s national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families, according to an April 15 press release.

For over 25 years, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day has celebrated kids’ health and continues to teach healthy habits for kids and families, encourage active play and inspire a lifetime love of physical activity.

YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day will include fun active play and educational activities to keep kids moving and learning, in order to maintain healthy habits and academic skills to achieve goals and reach their full potential.

Events on April 27, will be held from 10am-1pm in Watsonville, San Benito and South County; from 10am to noon in Salinas; and 2-4pm at the Salinas Aquatic Center. Monterey’s was combined with Pacific Grove’s Good Old Days celebration on April 6.

In addition, Central Coast YMCA will waive its $50 joining fee for anyone becoming a member on April 27.

Vendors participating so far in each of the events include:

YMCA of San Benito County

Greenheart International, Gavilan College, California Highway Patrol, Monterey Bay Air Resources District, San Benito County Sheriff, Safe Kids Coalition of San Benito County, New York Life, SNAP-ED, San Benito County HHSA-RFA, San Benito County Free Library, with 22 more scheduled to participate.

South County YMCA

Monterey County Health Department- Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, CASA of Monterey, YWCA of Monterey County, Central California Alliance for Health, Sun Street Centers, Community Health Partnership, Department of Social Services- MC Choice Outreach, Essential Oil Wellness, Monterey County Food Bank and Monterey County Free library- Soledad.



Salinas YMCA

Ariel Theater, Kinship Center, Pediatric Dentist, KDON Echo Housing, Castroville Chiropractic Clinic, Foster Care & Adoption, Hampton Inn & Suites

Police & K9 Units, Monterey County Rape Crisis Center, Sun Street Centers, CASA of Monterey County, as well as a bounce house and photo booth.

Watsonville YMCA

Healthy Kids’ Day conflicts with the City of Watsonville’s Earth Day event, so there will be no vendors, but will highlight the Y at the branch with fun, games and activities. Family Zumba, Kids Fit, etc.

A child’s development is never on vacation, so Healthy Kids Day encourages youth and families to “Awaken Summer Imagination,” serving as summer kick-off event that helps kids stay healthy and achieving all summer long.