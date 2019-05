Hundreds of San Benito County students and even more community members enjoyed the three-day San Benito High School Carnival over Mother’s Day weekend May 10-12.

The school fundraiser was held at Veterans Park off Memorial Drive in Hollister this year because of construction at the high school athletic fields. Rides and skill games provided fun for all ages. SBHS students were able to purchase all-day ride bracelets to make it a full day of thrills.