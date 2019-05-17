Police arrest three Hollister men for bar violence

Hollister Police arrested three men after they allegedly broke into a bar and assaulted numerous victims early Friday morning.

About 1:35am May 17, officers were dispatched to Agua Azul Bar, 840 East Street, on a report of three men making threats and armed with a knife, according to a May 17 press release from the Hollister Police Department.

When officers approached the area, they saw three men matching the descriptions of the suspects running away, police said. The officers arrested all three men.

The suspects were shortly identified as Hollister residents Alfredo Cervantes, 25, Urbano Sernas, Jr., 28, and Pedro Lira-Padilla, 24, according to police.

Upon investigating, police learned the three men had been involved in a fight and the break-in at the bar. One of the three men got into an argument with a patron at the bar, whom the suspect physically assaulted, police said.

The victim and other patrons then forced the three suspects out of the bar, according to police. The owner of the bar then locked the doors to keep the suspects out.

Urbano Sernas, Jr.

A short time later, Cervantes returned and kicked open one of the doors, entered the bar with a knife in his hand and assaulted the original victim, according to police. He also threatened other patrons with the knife. Sernas and Lira-Padilla fought with other bar patrons as Cervantes was attacking the first victim.

Cervantes was booked on suspicion of burglary, battery, brandishing a knife, possession of brass knuckles and threatening a police officer, according to the press release. Lira-Padilla was booked on suspicion of burglary and battery. Sernas was arrested on suspicion of battery and a local warrant.

Pedro Lira-Padilla

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case can call Hollister Police Officer Pedro Torres at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.