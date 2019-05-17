Two tenants approved for new shopping center

The Hollister Planning Commission recently approved two tenants for a new shopping center under construction near the intersection of Tres Pinos Road and Highway 25.

A 4,331-square-foot Denny’s Restaurant was approved by the commission on April 11 for the center. On April 25, the commission approved a 9,017-square-foot healthcare facility.

Idaho-based developer Hawkins Corporation is constructing the 130,000-square foot center known as Hollister Farms.



Chamber hosts small business group



The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly small business group meeting on May 27, 8-9am at its office, 243 Sixth St., Hollister.

The meeting is an opportunity for chamber members to share ideas in a round table discussion.

For information, visit www.sanbenitocountychamber.com.



HDA holding informal gathering



The Hollister Downtown Association will hold its “Nibble & Network” event on May 29, 8-9am at the Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito St.

Nibble & Network is an informal gathering for members, potential members, business owners and customers to get to know each other. There is no cost to attend this event, and HDA membership is not required.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/y2hpfcbv.