2014 murder suspect to return to court

Murder suspect Christopher Larios, who is accused of killing Raul De La Rosa in 2014, will next appear at San Benito County Courthouse May 30. The hearing is scheduled as a preliminary examination setting, according to Judge Steven R. Sanders.

Larios, 32, of Hollister, remains in custody in lieu of $1.05 million bail on a felony charge of murder, with an enhancement for the use of a firearm. He appeared for a brief hearing May 23 at the courthouse in downtown Hollister, handcuffed and wearing a jail-issued jumpsuit.

Christopher Larios

Larios is accused of shooting and killing De La Rosa Dec. 23, 2014 on the 2000 block of Scenic Circle in southeast Hollister, according to police.

Police arrested Larios when he entered the Hollister police station April 21, 2019, and told officers he wanted to make a statement about the 2014 murder. Detectives interviewed Larios extensively. Based on that interview, officers arrested Larios on suspicion of killing De La Rosa.

Police had previously ruled de la Rosa’s death a homicide, but had not arrested or identified a suspect or suspects until Larios made his statement April 21. Officers have not released any details about Larios’ motive or events leading up to the 2014 murder.

Residents of the neighborhood contacted May 23 said they were vaguely aware of the 2014 murder, but did not know anything about the victim or suspect, or the circumstances surrounding the crime. Two residents said the home where the murder occurred was known at the time for hosting a high volume of visitors compared to the neighboring homes.

On Dec. 23, 2014, Hollister Police and fire personnel had responded to a medical aid call for a non-responsive man in the 2000 block of Scenic Circle. Officers found the man, later identified as De La Rosa, outside a residence in the area.

Paramedics administered medical aid, but De La Rosa was declared deceased after all life-saving efforts were exhausted, police said.

According to court files, Larios has been convicted of multiple misdemeanors and felonies in San Benito County since 2011. These offenses include weapons violations, drug crimes, assault, DUI and vandalism.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.