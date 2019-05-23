Hollister man dies in traffic accident

A 61-year-old Hollister man died when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck on Fairview Road. Three people in the pickup, including two teenagers, suffered minor injuries as a result of the May 12 traffic accident.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, acting as the coroner’s office, identified the deceased man as Gregory Dziak, who last resided at Casa de Fruta RV park.

About 3:18pm, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a traffic accident on Fairview Road north of Rosa Morada Road, according to a press release from the CHP. Hollister Fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and found Dziak, the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Veloster, trapped within the car and unresponsive.

Personnel at the scene attempted to revive Dziak but were unable to do so, according to police. Dziak was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the accident occurred as the Hyundai was traveling north on Fairview Road, and a 2000 Ford F250 pickup was traveling south, according to police. The Hyundai crossed over the solid yellow line and collided with the Ford head on.

Three occupants of the Ford suffered minor injuries, police said. The pickup was driven by a 42-year-old Hollister resident, and two passengers age 13 and 14 were also inside the truck.

Police said it is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident. An investigation is ongoing.