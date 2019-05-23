Remembering the fallen

Memorial Day is a chance to reflect on those who died defending our country.

Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day observance began after the Civil War, and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

For the Gonzalez family in Hollister, this weekend is a special time to remember their oldest son Albert, who died in 1968 at the age of 22 while serving with U.S. forces in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. In that war, a total of 58,000 American service members also lost their lives. On May 27, 11am ceremonies at the Veterans Memorial Building on San Benito Street will honor the fallen in all wars.

The family’s story can be found in this week’s San Benito magazine, inside today’s Free Lance.