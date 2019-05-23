Thermoforming plant for sale

A 175,325-square-foot building that once housed a thermoforming packaging plant was recently put on the market for $20 million.

The building, located at 2401 Bert Drive in Hollister, was occupied by Sonoco Products Co. According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed by the company to the California Employment Development Department, 156 employees lost their jobs when the factory closed on Nov. 5.

In 2017, South Carolina-based Sonoco acquired Peninsula Packaging Company for $230 million. Peninsula previously occupied the Bert Drive building, which was built in 1998.

To view the listing, visit tinyurl.com/yy55jcbk.



Lowe’s selling land



Lowe’s Home Improvement is selling a 12-acre plot of land in Hollister.

The property is located at the intersection of Meridian Street and Highway 25.

Lowe’s purchased the site in 2007 with plans to construct a store there in the future, but never came to fruition. An inquiry to Lowe’s corporate office seeking explanation was not returned.

The land was put up for auction on May 17, with the minimum bid set at $2.9 million. No bids were received.



Send business news to Erik Chalhoub at [email protected]