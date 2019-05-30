Two homes on one lot

Realty World is offering two homes for the price of one in Tres Pinos.

Located at 5595 Diablo Hills Road, the main home, at 3,000 square feet, includes four bedrooms and three baths. The two-story home features the master bedroom downstairs, with three bedrooms upstairs, all of which have walk-in closets.

The adjacent guest home measures more than 1,500 square feet, with two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room and kitchen.

The community is gated and includes a park and basketball court.

5595 Diablo Hills Road is listed at $1.2 million. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y2oj9dlh.