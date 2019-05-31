Botelho won’t return as supe

Anthony Botelho, vice chairperson of the San Benito County Board of Supervisors, said he is not seeking re-election after 15 years on the job.



Botelho first won election to District 2 in 2004, after serving on the county planning commission, farm bureau, resource conservation district and chamber of commerce.



Botelho said he decided to leave public service so he could spend more time with his wife and family. He told the Free Lance that he wanted to give another candidate ample time to launch a campaign to take his seat, up for grabs in 2020.



District 2 covers Aromas, San Juan Bautista, Union Road Corridor and Mission Oaks.



Botelho said he’ll be close to 60 when his term is over, and with that he wants to take a new direction in his life.

“Being a supervisor is very demanding,” said Botelho. “Even from the time I started, the job has changed. I love every minute of it, but I think it’s time for maybe somebody step in.”



Board Chairman Mark Medina has worked with Botelho for nearly three years as a supervisor. Medina said he’ll miss working with Botelho and appreciated Botelho’s expertise. “I use him as a wealth of knowledge,” said Medina.



He added he admired that he and Botelho could have “constructive conflict.” Medina said. “We can agree or disagree and walk away as friends.”



Botelho has some advice for whoever takes his position as supervisor. He said it was important to give “110 percent every day.”



“I am very optimistic for the future of the county,” said Botelho. “I think we’re far better off than where we were a few years ago, but I think there’s still a lot of work to do.”