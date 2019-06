Adonna Jean Cook of Hollister, CA passed away in hospice care surrounded by her five children on May 30, 2019. A funeral mass will be held in her honor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tres Pinos, CA on June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Adonna will be interred with Eugene at St. Benedict Church Columbarium in Hollister, CA Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences.

