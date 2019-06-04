Hollister Comic Con returns for second year

Warlocks, princesses, spacemen and superheroes unite: A comic con is coming to Hollister.

The Hollister Toy-Anime-Comic Con, organized by Ohana Comic Con, is returning to the Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito St., on June 9, 11am-4pm.

Ziggy Star, who runs Ohana Comic Con with his family, said the success of last year’s inaugural event in Hollister prompted a return this year.

“It was excellent,” he said. “The people there are super great.”

The Turlock-based comic con travels to roughly 45 cities throughout California a year. But unlike most comic cons, which hit major cities throughout the country and attract tens of thousands of people, Ohana Comic Con was founded three years ago to bring similar pop-culture events to small towns that are often left behind, Star said.

“Nobody was hitting these small towns,” he added. “They were all hitting the big cities.”

Why they do it is pretty simple.

“There are geeks and nerds in every town,” he said.

Star noted that the con is not just for comic book fans. From video games to movies and anime to the beloved pocket monsters, vendors at the con will highlight “anything pop culture,” he said.

C. Andrew Nelson will be a special guest at the con. Nelson is best known for playing Darth Vader in the special edition re-release of the original Star Wars trilogy, and has portrayed the Sith Lord in various commercials, television shows and other media.

Attendees of all ages are also encouraged to compete in the cosplay contest, where they will dress up as their favorite character for the chance to win prizes.

Admission is free for children 12 and under, and adults are $7. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y58449bw.