A personal orchard

Large guest house, pool, 54 fruit trees sit on nearly six acres

A 54-tree orchard of cherries, peaches, apricots, nectarines and apples highlights this Hollister home that is now for sale.

Located at 460 Tevis Trail, the 2,735-square-foot main house features four bedrooms and four baths, with a three car garage. The guest house has two bedrooms and two baths, with its own two-car garage.

The home, which sits on a 5.7-acre property, also features a Pebble Tec pool, Trex deck and more.

It is listed at $1.35 million by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. For information, visit tinyurl.com/yyv6xojo.