Police: Juvenile had loaded gun, alcohol

Police arrested a teenager who was driving through downtown Hollister with a loaded handgun and alcohol, according to authorities.

About 10:45pm May 23, Hollister Police Officer Pedro Torres was patrolling the area of 335 Sixth Street when he saw a vehicle with its brake lights out, according to police. Torres conducted a traffic stop, and immediately smelled an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Torres learned that all three occupants of the vehicle were juveniles.

Upon further investigation, the officer found several alcohol containers and a loaded handgun, according to police. The handgun was hidden in the vehicle, but “easily accessible to the three juveniles.” The officer determined that the firearm belonged to one of the juveniles, who is a gang member.

The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public, altering a firearm, being a minor in possession of live ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm while being a gang member and possession of alcohol, police said. Police did not release the juvenile suspect’s name.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Torres at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.