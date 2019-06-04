Two arrested in Hollister gang check

A recent gang member compliance check by local law enforcement authorities resulted in two arrests and the discovery that three residents are in violation of their post-release sentencing terms, according to police.

On May 22, the Hollister Police Department, San Benito County Probation Department and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation conducted probation gang compliance checks at the homes of 18 known gang members in the city limits of Hollister, reads a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

During the operation, Rudolfo Miramon, 31, was arrested for a felony warrant and resisting arrest, police said. Miramon was on felony probation at the time of the May 22 sweep.

Also arrested May 22 was Mario Sanchez, 36, on suspicion of violating his Post Release Community Supervision gang terms, according to police.

Some of the gang members the officers checked in on were not home May 22, and are now wanted for violation of their gang terms, reads the press release. These suspects are Ruben Jacquez, 30; Abel Pasillas, 21, who is on high-risk felony probation; and Jacob DeLaRosa, 32, also on felony probation, police said.

Although these gang members were not home, officers searched their homes May 22. During the searches, police discovered gang indicia and other evidence of recent crimes in their homes, according to authorities. They are wanted by county probation officers.