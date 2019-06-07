Friday is Zumba Day

The San Benito County Arts Council and the city Parks and Recreation Department invite fun-loving people of all ages to “Dance @ Dunne” Park every Friday evening through July.

This program is free and open to all ages and abilities. The exercise and dancing begins at 5:30pm every Friday with a Zumba class, followed by a second style of dance starting at 6:15pm at the tennis courts, Dunne Park, Hollister. Anabel Espinoza led at May 31 Zumba session, which was followed by “Bhangra & Bollywood” dancing. In June, a Zumba session will be followed by Aztec Dancing with Calpulli Itzpapalotl Danza Azteca, and in July the second session after Zumba will be hip hop dancing with the Animation Dance Community.