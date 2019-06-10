Driver arrested in June 9 fatal accident

A 24-year-old Hollister woman was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 25 in Hollister Sunday evening, and police arrested a man for drunk driving who was suspected of causing the accident.

About 5pm June 9, a Hollister police officer arrived at the scene of a head-on collision between a black Mercedes sedan and a black Nissan sedan on Highway 25 just south of San Felipe Road, reads a June 10 press release from California Highway Patrol.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Nissan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, acting as the coroner’s office, identified the woman as Ashley Marie Santiago, 24, of Hollister.

The driver of the Mercedes, Ernesto Hernandez, 28, of San Jose, suffered major injuries and was transported to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, police said.

Hernandez is suspected of having been driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the collision. He was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, according to police.

Anyone who has information about this collision can call CHP at (408) 848-2324.