Home on the ranch

Workshop, space for livestock and crops among amenities

Billed as a “modern ranch on five flat acres,” 597 Lone Tree Road in Hollister is a recently remodeled home with plenty of amenities.

With three bedrooms and two baths, the 1,800-square-foot home was built in 1978. The interior was recently updated, and the bathrooms were remodeled with Travertine. The kitchen includes stainless appliances and concrete counters.

Tile flooring is also throughout the home, except for one bedroom.

A recently constructed 1,600-square-foot workshop sits on the property, and the acreage includes amenities for livestock and land for crops.

The home previously sold in November 2012 for $488,000, according to Zillow.com, and is now listed for $899,000 by Wunderlich Realty. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y47mufk7.