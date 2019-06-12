Police looking for Target grand theft suspect

Police are looking for a man who stole an “expensive” amount of merchandise twice in one day from the Hollister Target store, according to authorities.

The grand theft occurred June 8 at the store located at 1790 Airline Highway, according to a press release from the Hollister Police Department. Officers responded to the store after the security staff called to report that someone had entered the store and stolen “several expensive items.”

The suspect had in fact entered the store twice in the same day, and stole merchandise each time, according to the press release. Store security told police that the suspect did not make an attempt to pay for the items.

The responding officer obtained store video footage of the alleged thief and extracted still images, which the police department is sharing with the public.

Police did not reveal what the suspect stole or a dollar value of the stolen merchandise. According to the state penal code, grand theft is defined in most cases as the theft of personal property exceeding $950 in value.

The suspect is identified as Hispanic male adult, with short black hair, in his 20s, about 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.