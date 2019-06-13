Gang graffiti at Hollister elementary school

Police arrest two adults, one juvenile on suspicion of vandalism

Two adults and a juvenile were arrested earlier this week for spray-painting gang-related graffiti on the walls of a local elementary school, according to Hollister Police.

About 11:51pm June 10, Hollister Police officers responded to Sunnyslope Elementary School, 1475 Memorial Drive, after someone called to report a crime in progress, reads a press release. The witness who called police said three people were spray-painting the walls of the school.

The responding officers saw three male suspects matching the descriptions given by the caller, according to authorities. The suspects were detained as they were leaving the property.

Officers continued to investigate and found fresh gang graffiti at the school and a nearby address, police said. The suspects’ hands were covered in paint that matched the color of the graffiti.

The two adult suspects were identified as Julio Grivalba and Romeo Beltran, both of Hollister, police said. They were arrested and booked on suspicion of vandalism. Beltran had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The male juvenile suspect was issued a citation for vandalism and released to his parents, police said.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.