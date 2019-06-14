Police rescue dogs from hot car

Hollister Police forced entry into a locked vehicle to save two pit bull dogs who appeared to be suffering in the sweltering triple-digit heat, according to authorities.

On June 11, Hollister Police Animal Control Officers responded to a call reporting two large dogs had been left unattended inside a vehicle in San Juan Bautista. When the officers arrived, they saw two large “pit bull type dogs” inside the vehicle with an empty water bowl, according to a press release from Hollister Police. The dogs did not have any food, and the vehicle was in direct sunlight with the windows cracked.

Officers noted the temperature outside the car was 101 degrees, police said.

The animal control officers were unable to contact any potential owner of the vehicle, according to the press release.

While the officers were on scene, the dogs displayed signs of being in distress, so they forced entry into the vehicle to rescue the dogs, according to police. With assistance from the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, both dogs were safely removed from the vehicle. The animals were transported to the Hollister Animal shelter where they were treated for symptoms of heat stroke. They are “recovering well,” the press release said.

The owner of the dogs was cited for leaving pets unattended in a motor vehicle, according to police.

“Hollister Police Animal Care and Services would like to remind the public that leaving an animal in a vehicle on a hot day can quickly cause harm or death to a pet, and is against the law,” said the press release. “If for any reason you need to leave your animal in a vehicle, please consider keeping them at home instead. If you see an animal in distress in a hot vehicle, call your local law enforcement agency immediately. Please be prepared to provide a license plate number, vehicle description, and the nearest address or location of the vehicle.”