Dog sports organization marks decade of dock jumping

For 10 years, dogs have been jumping off a dock into a pool at a facility on the northeastern edge of Hollister, vying for the farthest jump in a fierce competition.

To celebrate the decade, Doggone Dirty Dog Sports is holding a series of dock-diving competitions throughout the summer, and is inviting dog owners to register their four-legged athletes for the next competition July 5-7.

Rhonna and Mark Dias are the founders of Doggone Dirty Dog Sports. In addition to dock diving, the organization also offers such dog sports as herding and barn hunts.

In response to what it calls a “growing demand,” Doggone Dirty Dog Sports recently announced it will offer what is known as Nosework, where dogs search for specific odors by sniffing them out.

Nationwide, dog sports are increasing in popularity.

According to the American Kennel Club, its National Championship, which took place in December in Florida, drew record entry numbers in its 18th year, with 5,003 dogs entered into the competition.

For information and to register for the Doggone Dirty Summer Series, visit doggonedirtydogsports.com/Events.html.