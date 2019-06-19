Mansion an ideal venue

Inspired by the architecture of Greece and Rome, with a Renaissance flair, this Georgian-style mansion is located near the foothills of Hollister.

With more than 7,000 square feet of living space, 4661 Fairview Road is billed as an ideal property to host guests for special events. The property has room for 15 cars, and features a private gate entry with a circular driveway.

The master suite, located on the first floor, includes a large master bath with steam shower marble floors and a walk-in closet. A two-bedroom guest house has its own private entry.

This home, built in 2005, is listed for $2.8 million by Century 21 MM.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/y4om79qd.