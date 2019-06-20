60 diplomas for Anzar Class of 2019

Sixty Anzar High School graduates received their diplomas at a June 13 commencement ceremony on the San Juan Bautista campus.

Anzar’s Class of 2019 valedictorian was Arely Campos Melendez, and the salutatorian was Samantha Vanderford. They both spoke at commencement, as did fellow graduates Reba Thomas, Monique Curayag, Rachel Cardini, Carla McEwen and Greyson Bacigal.

Senior advisers Dan Faurot-Daniels, Stephanie Jones and Brien Sparling led the presentation of diplomas, while principal Charlene McKowen and Aromas-San Juan Unified School District Superintendent Michele Huntoon took part in the acceptance of graduates.