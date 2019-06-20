SBHS earns honor roll designation

Staff report

San Benito High School was named to the 2018-2019 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for its high achievement in student success for a second consecutive year.

The program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes. SBHS is one of 1,834 public schools in California to be recognized.

“The leadership exhibited by principal Adrian Ramirez and the entire school community has fostered a strong culture focused on student learning and achievement,” said Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum. “This honor is also indicative of the efforts made each day by our student body and the support we receive from parents and guardians.”

The 2018-2019 honor roll was developed by Educational Results Partnership, a non-profit organization that maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement and utilizes this data to identify higher-performing schools and districts. Schools that receive the ERP Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. For high schools, the ERP Honor Roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.

“We are continually striving to increase academic achievement and improve educational outcomes for all of our students,” Ramirez added. “Our teachers and administrators are fully committed and we are thrilled to see their hard work and dedication produce such positive results.”