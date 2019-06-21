History comes alive

As San Juan Bautista embarks on a summer-long celebration of its 150th anniversary, visitors and residents stepped back to the town’s early days for the second time this month. After this June 1 Living History day, mountain men, Civil War soldiers, Victorian ladies, horse-drawn vehicles, old-time crafts and down-home recipes came to life again June 15-16 at the State Historic Park’s Early Days. On June 23, the party continues in San Juan Bautista as the Old Mission holds its annual fiesta in the state park with food, music and dancing. The fiesta celebrates the European migrant families of the Anza Expedition who passed through this valley in June 1776 on their way to establish the Presidio in San Francisco. For more information, visit https://www.san-juan-bautista.ca.us/community/celebrating_150_years/

