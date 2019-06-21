Man arrested for possession of guns

Hollister police arrested a Salinas man who they said had firearms and ammunition in his vehicle when he was stopped for a traffic violation.

About 7:20pm June 12, a Hollister police officer was on patrol in the area of Fourth Street and Westside Boulevard, when he made a traffic stop on a vehicle, reads a press release.

The officer contacted the driver, Jorge Ivan Jaramillo Regalado, 29, of Salinas. Regalado was found to be on probation for drugs and firearms violations, according to police.

The officer searched the vehicle, and found a rifle concealed in the rear seat of the car, police said. A loaded handgun and unspecified “large quantity” of ammunition were found in the vehicle’s trunk as well.

Regalado was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm he didn’t own, two counts of being a probationer in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information about these investigations can contact Hollister Police Officer Evan Umstead at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.