Ashley Marie Santiago, age 24, was taken from us on Sunday, June 9, 2019 by a drunk driver. Born in Monterey, CA to Kennedy and Michelle Santiago, she was the youngest of two children. She graduated from Marina High School in 2012 and completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in Digital Arts and Animation at Cogswell Polytechnical College in 2017.

She worked as a personal assistant and office worker for Emergency Vehicle Specialists in Hollister, but her passion was spent working as a cheerleading coach at Fusion Elite All Stars every evening. She adored everything Disney and would have moved right into Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland if ever given the chance.

She exuded happiness and warmth, and always put everyone else’s comfort and happiness first. She was a fierce friend.

Left to honor her love are her mother (Michelle), father (Ken), brother (Joshua), Grandparents (Larry, Diane and Marta) and everyone she touched with her love and light.

Services were held in Carmel and burial was at the San Carlos Cemetery, Monterey.