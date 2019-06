Sam passed peacefully on June 5, 2019 in Santa Clara. He was born in Gilroy on October 18, 1920.Shin Buddhist services will be held on, July 27, 2019, at 4:00 P.M. at the Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home, 870 San Benito Street, Hollister, CA. Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences

