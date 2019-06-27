San Benito ranked among the best

San Benito High School was ranked among the top 40 percent of 17,245 high schools nationwide on the 2019 US. News and World Report’s “Best High Schools” list, according to a recent announcement from the high school district.

San Benito, which was reported with a total enrollment of 2,915, was ranked 4,938th across the country; 700th within the state; and 40th among San Jose metro area high schools.

The report indicated that SBHS students “demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passed a diverse array of college-level exams and graduated in high proportions.”

This is the first time in recent memory San Benito High School has been honored by the magazine, according to staff.

San Benito High, which has been named an Honor Roll School by the Educational Results Partnership for the past two years, also has been awarded a full six-year accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges . It also was recognized by the Special Olympics as a Unified Champion School.

US News’ Best High Schools rankings include data on more than 23,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

San Benito High School ranked highly in six factors based on performance on state assessments and how well it prepares students for college.

These factors included performance on state math and reading proficiency tests; college readiness measured by participation in and performance on challenging college-level coursework using Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate examinations; and graduation rates.

“It is quite an honor to be selected as a 2019 Best High School by the US News and World Report,” said San Benito Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum.

Each school’s profile page on the US News website shows detailed, school-specific information on enrollment, graduation rates, student body, location, school type and results of state assessments, as well as Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests.

The rankings, which are published online, include an analysis of detailed statistical information from the 2016-2017 school year. US News includes school-specific data on enrollment, diversity, graduation rates, participation in free and reduced-price lunch programs, state assessment results and AP and IB test participation and performance.

“It truly is a great day to be a Baler,” Tennenbaum said.

To see the rankings for San Benito High School, visit usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/california/districts/san-benito-high/san-benito-high-3180.