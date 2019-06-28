4th of July in Hollister

The Fourth of July celebration in Hollister is sure to go off with a bang, with a planned fireworks show at the Hollister Airport when the sun sets (around 9pm), and the possibility of many motorcycle visitors.



There will be small celebrations throughout the city, with roads closed for block parties and a kiddie parade on Seventh Street.



The city council approved four resolutions for street closures:

For neighborhood block parties, 1210 to 1150 Monica Drive will be closed from noon to 8 pm.; Severinsen Street from Velado Street to Eastview Drive will be closed from 10 am to 8 pm.; Trieste Drive from Verdun Avenue to Argonne Avenue will be closed from 1 pm to 9 pm.



The kiddie parade will take place in downtown Hollister and close several streets from 10 am to 11 am: Seventh Street from Powell Street east to Monterey Street; Monterey Street from Seventh Street north to Fifth Street, Fifth Street from Monterey Street east to San Benito Street; and San Benito Street from Fifth Street south to Seventh Street.



There will be no city sanctioned motorcycle rally this year, but unsanctioned events were planned at the Veteran’s Hall in Hollister.



The Hollister Police Department will be patrolling for illegal fireworks use. Police Chief Dave Westrick said in an emailed statement to the Free Lance, “We encourage people to celebrate the holiday responsibly, pre-designate sober drivers and not to use illegal fireworks. We had people and animals injured in the past with illegal fireworks. We want to prevent that from happening again. Fines for illegal fireworks start at $1,000.”