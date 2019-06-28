Saddle up!

Hailee Westrick, shown at right, the daughter of Hollister Police Chief David Westrick, will be among dozens of rodeo enthusiasts roping and riding this weekend at the 86th annual San Benito County Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo in Tres Pinos. The competition begins June 28 at Bolado Park & Event Center at 9000 Airline Highway and culminates Sunday, June 30, with the Stock Horse Class Eliminations at 8am, the Western Art & Tack Show at 11am and a show at 1:30pm.

Westrick will be competing in ribbon roping, reined cow horse and stock horse at the rodeo. She is also proficient in other rodeo competitions, such as team roping, pole bending and breakaway roping, competing with three different horses. The annual Saddle Horse Parade kicked off Rodeo Week by marching down San Benito Street in Hollister on June 22.

Admission to the San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo is $10 for adults and $7 for children age 11 and younger; parking is free. Admission to the Western Art & Tack Show is free. For information on events and times, visit sanbenitocountyrodeo.com or call 831.628.3545.