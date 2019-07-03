Private home, long driveway

For the car hobbyist, this Hollister home recently put on the market is right up their alley.

Located at 658 Oak Canyon Court, the home features an oversized driveway that leads up to a four-car garage. There is plenty of privacy as well—rows of trees line the driveway on both sides, and the home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and set back far from the road.

The four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home, built in 2003, sits on a 15,000-square-foot lot.

The open-concept ground floor features a large kitchen with pantry, island, breakfast bar, gas cooktop, newer built-in double ovens and contemporary gray wood-like laminate floors. Large windows provide views of the in-ground pool, open space and hills. The home is also solar-powered.

It is listed at $785,000 by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/yy72t7ay.