Good Times purchases Watsonville Register-Pajaronian

New owner is affiliated with Free Lance

Santa Cruz’s Good Times has purchased the 151-year-old Watsonville Register-Pajaronian and its companion publication Aptos Life from News Media Corp. of Rochelle, Illinois.

Good Times is an affiliate of New SV Media, which publishes the Free Lance. New SV Media will operate News Media’s four Monterey County weeklies: King City Rustler, Greenfield News, Soledad Bee and Gonzales Tribune.

Founded as The Pajaronian on March 5, 1868, the Watsonville newspaper has an illustrious history. It became the nation’s smallest daily paper to earn a Pulitzer Prize for public service in 1956 after its photographer caught the county’s district attorney participating in illegal gambling.

Published since 1975, Good Times is Santa Cruz County’s largest circulation publication. “This acquisition gives us additional reach in the mid-county and south county areas,” said General Manager Lee May. In June, the Good Times newspaper was honored to be chosen among the

state’s three top publications of its size for the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s

“General Excellence” award.

News Media Corp. publishes more than 70 media titles in nine states, including Arizona,

California, Colorado, Illinois, Nebraska, Oregon, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming.

“We were pleased to find a Northern California-based publisher with adjacent properties that

was a good fit for the Pajaronian. This transaction enables us to focus on the success of our

core properties in the Midwest,” said NMC president Nickolas Monico.

Owned by a succession of local owners for its first 72 years, The Pajaronian was sold in 1940 to

the Cincinnati, Ohio-based E. W. Scripps Company, a national newspaper chain, and merged

with the Watsonville Register to become the Register-Pajaronian. In 1995, News Media Corp.

bought the publication.