It’s wrangler time

The dust flew and stirrups strained as riders and horses teamed up for some great action and beautiful displays at the 86th annual San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo June 28-30 at Bolado Park and Event Center in Tres Pinos. The Saddle Horse Parade kicked things off a week earlier in Hollister, where marching bands, scouts, long-horned cattle, floats, tractors and, of course, horsemen and horsewomen and other groups celebrated the region’s western heritage. On the next weekend, it was all down to business, as wranglers pushed the limits for trophies and bragging rights.

COWBOY Zane Andrade sits tall in the saddle at the county Saddle Horse Show at the fairgrounds in Tres Pinos. Credit: Robert Eliason