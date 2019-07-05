Motorcyclist killed in Highway 25

A 37-year-old Hollister man died when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Highway 25 the morning of June 26, according to authorities.

Police identified the victim as Richard Peter Holguin.

The collision occurred about 5:35am June 26 on Highway 25 in unincorporated San Benito County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Holguin was riding a 2001 Honda CBR600 northbound on Highway 25 just south of Shore Road. A 35-year-old Watsonville resident was driving a 2017 Ford F150 southbound on Highway 25, just north of Shore Road, according to police.

The Ford was in the left-turn lane on Highway 25 when the southbound traffic came to a complete stop, according to police. The motorcycle moved to the northbound right-turn lane to pass the stopped vehicles.

As the pickup truck driver began to make a left turn onto Shore Road, the motorcyclist proceeded into the intersection, police said. The front of the Honda motorcycle collided into the right rear of the Ford. Holguin was ejected from the motorcycle.

Paramedics pronounced Holguin dead at the scene, police said.

