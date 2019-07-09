Two robberies mar July 4 holiday in Hollister

Hollister police are looking for help identifying the suspects in two armed robberies that occurred the night of July 4.

The first incident happened about 10pm, when a male victim was walking home on the 300 block of Nash Road, according to police. A white four-door sedan stopped in front of the victim. A suspect exited the vehicle and approached the victim.

The suspect pointed a silver pistol at the victim and demanded his wallet, according to police. The male victim refused to hand over his wallet or any money.

The suspect then fired the pistol and hit the victim several times, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect fled in a white sedan.

The robber was described as an Hispanic adult, about 20 years old, according to police. He was wearing a dark colored long-sleeve shirt and dark colored hat.

The victim of the Nash Road robbery transported himself to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, police said. The injuries did not break the victim’s skin, and are consistent with a possible air gun or similar type of weapon.

Later that night at about 10:37pm, a man was standing outside his residence on the 1500 block of Memorial Drive when a white SUV pulled up in front of him. A man exited the SUV, approached the victim and demanded he hand over personal items, according to police.

The suspect was armed with a pistol, police said.

The resident refused to give the suspect anything, according to police. The suspect then left in the SUV.

The SUV driver was described as a Hispanic male, police said. The suspect with the gun was described as a Hispanic male, about 20 years old, wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, white or gray hat and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.