Motorcycle flash mob

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts descended on San Benito County and Hollister July 4-7. For the second year in a row, bikers staged the informal rally after city officials did not renew the contract with the Hollister Independence Motorcycle Rally. This year’s rally was organized by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, Corbin Motorcycle Seats, Johnny’s Bar & Grill and others. Events took place throughout the weekend in downtown Hollister, Corbin’s shop, Bolado Park and more. Slews of bikers also stopped in San Juan Bautista.
