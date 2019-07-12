Country possibilities

Home sits on five acres of usable property, outdoor entertaining spaces

This Hollister home has the privacy of a luxury neighborhood coupled with the opportunity of country property.

The 3,400-square-foot, four bedroom, four bath home at 1155 Stony Brook Drive features a five-acre property that includes water for livestock, horses or agriculture.

The home itself includes both indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces. The main room includes a leathered-granite bar, high ceilings and three floor-to-ceiling windowed doors. A hot tub complements the flagstone courtyard.

Guest quarters include a second master bedroom and bath.

Built in 2002, this home is listed at $1,290,000 by RE/MAX Synergy.For information, visit tinyurl.com/y22mfbzj.