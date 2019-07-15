Thrift store opens downtown

Worth Saving Mercantile & Thrift Store celebrated its grand opening in downtown Hollister on July 10.

The store, located at 101 Fifth St., opened in the former Pat’s Place, which closed in early 2018. Proceeds from Worth Saving benefit the non-profit Hollister Community Outreach/My Father’s House.

The ministry outreach center, run by Linda and Patrick Lampe, provides bathrooms, showers, clean clothes, food and hygiene items to the homeless. In addition, Linda Lampe serves as a court advocate and places people in drug and alcohol recovery programs.

Lampe is quick to point out that the center is not a homeless shelter.

“We call it a ‘launch pad,’” she said. “We give people the resources to get off the streets.”

Since its founding in 2015, My Father’s House has helped more than 170 people get back on their feet, according to Lampe.

Worth Saving’s sizable Fifth Street location features a number of rooms offering all types of items, including clothing, books and furniture. It also includes an art gallery and a children’s area.

It has been operating in a soft opening phase since late 2018. The store is also working on getting its California Green Business Certification.

“We believe in repurposing and recycling everything,” Lampe said.

Worth Saving is in need of volunteers, from cashiers to social media outreach and other duties. For information, call (831) 801-7775.