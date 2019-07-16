Summer repairs underway at schools

Hollister school leaders have directed funds to help make repairs and upgrades at many of the local district’s school sites over the summer months in preparation of the 2019/20 school year.

Hollister School District’s board of trustees unanimously approved a number of those projects at its June 25 meeting. They include:

$183,130 contract (Prop 39 Energy Fund) with Donangelo Brothers Electric, Inc. for installation of energy-efficient interior LEDs at Calaveras/Accelerated Achievement Academy and Cerra Vista Schools.

$29,655 contract (maintenance fund) with Scudder Roofing Company to install new rain gutters on classroom buildings at Rancho San Justo, Calaveras and Gabilan Hills.

$35,000 contract (maintenance fund) with Legacy Roofing for leaky roof repairs at Marguerite Maze and Calaveras schools.

$29,800 contract (Prop 39 Energy Fund) with Bay Area HVAC “to purchase 10 new energy-efficient HVAC units for 10 classrooms at the Hollister Prep School/R.O. Hardin School campus.

$35,000 contract (maintenance fund) with JB Jordan & Associates, Inc. to remove the existing carpet and flooring and install new carpet in three portable classrooms at R.O. Hardin.

“When we first became school board members, we went around to all of our schools with the new superintendent to see which facilities needed the most improvements, and essentially that’s what we’re doing now,” board president Stephen Kain said.

At the same June 25 meeting, the board approved two contracts with Earth Systems Pacific for soil testing at the new school site, which will be called Rancho Santana School. They are following new school construction requirements from the state Department of Toxic Substances and Control.

The first is an $82,082 contract (Measure V funds) for observing, monitoring and testing of naturally occurring asbestos at the new school site.

The second is a $30,562 contract with Earth Systems Pacific for the “observation and possible testing associated with the planned excavation and stockpiling of proposed import fill material/soil on property adjacent to the proposed new school site located at Santana Ranch,” according to the staff report.

HSD to host July 22 meetings on student cell phone use

Hollister School District will host a pair of parent meetings July 22 regarding middle school student cell phone use, according to a recent announcement.

The meetings are scheduled for:

5pm July 22 in the Rancho San Justo Lunch Quad

7pm July 22 in the Gabilan Hills Gymnasium

The meeting will feature a short presentation on the concerns related to student cell phone use. Parents will have the opportunity to review and provide input on a draft cell phone policy for the 2019-2020 school year. The objective is “to increase parent participation, especially for those parents who work out of town.”