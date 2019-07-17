Blenheim bounty

The community got its Blenheim apricot fix July 13 when Hollister-based B&R Farms held a U-Pick event in honor of its 90th anniversary. Blenheim apricots are rarely available fresh off the tree, and are mostly consumed in dried form. The Blenheim has a very thin skin and bruises easily, making it impossible to ship without being dried, causing the delicate fruit to appear on Slow Food USA’s Endangered Foods list. The 150-acre family-owned orchard on 5280 Fairview Road is now run by the third generation, Jim Rossi and his wife Mari, along with their son Brian. Two other sons, Phillip and Scott, also pitch in at the farm. For information, visit brfarms.com.

