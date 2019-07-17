County pursuing Highway 101 development

Faced with a need to increase the county’s coffers, officials are eyeing four intersections along Highway 101 as future revenue generators.

The San Benito County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider zoning changes for the properties on July 23, following the planning commission’s recommendation in May.

The four “nodes,” as they are called, are located along the highway at Betabel Road and Highway 129/Searle Road in San Juan Bautista, and Rocks Ranch and 101 Livestock Market in Aromas.

The properties, totaling about 326 acres, would be converted to regional commercial zoning, which according to the 2035 General Plan approved in 2015, provides “areas that function as destinations for commercial activity serving the regional population.” Such developments as shopping centers, automobile stations and hotels could be constructed on the property.

Under regional commercial zoning, retail space is limited to 85,000 square feet per node, and no more than 125 hotel rooms can be built within each area.

Each node is planned to have its own theme. For instance, the theme for Betabel Road is that of a mid-century roadside, while the Highway 129 node is expected to resemble an early farmstead.

However, planner Darryl Boyd stressed that the zoning change would not immediately result in development.

“There’s no physical development that’s actually being proposed as part of this project,” he told the planning commission in May. “This project is continuing the implementation of the 2035 General Plan.”

Should the zoning changes pass muster with the supervisors, development would not be happening anytime soon. Each node would then need approval of a master development plan, which outlines the property’s site plan and landscaping, among many other things.

Once approved, major developments that are consistent with the master plan would then have to go through another round of county approvals.

The zoning proposal comes a month after the supervisors approved the county’s 2019-2020 budget, which stated a need to pursue economic development activities to bring revenues closer to expenditures.

According to the budget approved by the supervisors on June 25, the county’s expenditures are expected to outpace revenues by $16 million. In an earlier interview, Deputy County Administrative Officer Edgar Nolasco said reserves carried over from the previous year will make up the difference, and property tax revenues are expected to increase by $700,000 due to new construction in the county.

The proposal to develop along Highway 101 has been met with opposition from many community members, who spoke out against it at the planning commission meeting. In addition, the San Juan Bautista City Council on June 18 voted to send a letter to the board of supervisors opposing the project.

San Juan Bautista resident Cara Vonk urged county officials to reject the proposal, saying such a development would destroy the natural landscape San Benito County is known for.

“We don’t need urban homogenization and fake Disneyland themes,” she said.

Gina Paolini, a member of the citizens group Preserve Our Rural Communities, said the group circulated a petition opposing the node project.

“The county does not have a tourism base to support the hotels,” she said. “This project is not going to save the county that’s already in fiscal crisis, yet it will have long-standing impacts on the surrounding community.”

Ben Bingaman, whose family owns Rocks Ranch, said only 2 percent of the land would be touched by development, with the rest remaining open space.

“For 75 years, we have fought furiously for our ranch,” he said. “But at the same time, the county needs jobs. The county needs revenue. We can do a lot of things to mitigate and preserve our neighborhoods.”

Scott Fuller of the San Benito County Business Council said the project is following the already approved General Plan.

“It will bring in additional revenue,” he said. “These are not destinations that are adding traffic. This is to attract traffic that is already there.”

Members of Preserve Our Rural Communities will stage protest rally on Friday, July 19 at 4:45 p.m. next to the San Juan Road overpass which spans Highway 101 in Aromas. A group of 40 to 50 protesters will gather at the driveway to Rocks Ranch (where San Juan Road turns sharply toward the Red Barn).