Green businesses recognized

Certified California Green Businesses in San Benito County were recognized during a mixer on July 17.

The recently-certified businesses are:

Jayleaf LLC

Suprema LLC

Fisher’s Restaurant

Lolla

Body Mechanics Massage Studio

San Benito County Arts Council Annex & ARTspace

San Benito Dance Academy

Green business practices include using environmentally safe cleaning products, recycling, reducing waste, and conserving energy and water.

For information, visit greenbusinessca.org/what-is-a-certified-business.



Downtown breakfast meeting set



The Hollister Downtown Association’s quarterly breakfast membership meeting is scheduled for July 24 from 7:30-9am at 4th Street Eatery, 330 Fourth St. in Hollister.

Breakfast is $15 with RSVP, or $18 at the door.

RSVP to Jeana at (831) 636-8406.

Fundraiser benefits Pet Friends



The 18th Barrel Tasting Room, 322 Third St. in San Juan Bautista, is hosting a benefit for Pet Friends and Rescue on July 27, 3-7pm.

Tacos for Tails will feature live music by the Moondance Band.

Tickets, which cost $40, include a taco dinner platter and craft beer, wine or lemonade.

Pet Friends is a non-profit organization that offers low-cost spay and neuter clinics, among other services, to benefit homeless animals in the county.

For information, visit tacosfortails.eventbrite.com.



Send business news to Erik Chalhoub at [email protected]