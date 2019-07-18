Resort-like 5-bedroom home

At the end of a cul-de-sac lies this resort-like home.

Located at 1651 Quail Run in Hollister, the five-bedroom, four-bath, 3,738-square-foot home was built in 1989, and sits in a gated community.

The master bedroom is located on the first floor of the two-story home, and includes its own separate shower and jetted tub. Another bedroom is located on the ground floor, and the other three are located on the second floor, where they are joined by two full baths.

The kitchen includes a Viking six-burner range, Sub Zero refrigerator, wet bar and more. Other amenities include a three-car garage, a three-quarter-acre lot and a small pond complete with a waterfall.

The home is listed at $989,000 by Realty World-South County.For information, visit tinyurl.com/y2qf2dn8.