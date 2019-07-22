Laurie Lynn Ferguson

Laurie Lynn Ferguson was born Laurie Lynn Varela on June 22, 1963 in San Jose. She leaves behind a son, Jason Ferguson. We will miss Laurie’s fun sense of humor and her company in this life and look forward to seeing her in the resurrection when Jesus comes again.

