Laurie Lynn Ferguson was born Laurie Lynn Varela on June 22, 1963 in San Jose. She leaves behind a son, Jason Ferguson. We will miss Laurie’s fun sense of humor and her company in this life and look forward to seeing her in the resurrection when Jesus comes again.
San Benito Magazine
Somewhat east of Eden
Wine is a quest. And making great wine is the quest of a lifetime. Just ask Josh Jensen, founder...
Latest news
Willard J. Hoelscher
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA Full obit and condolences: sanderfhcares.com Black Cooper Sander Funeral Home, Hollister